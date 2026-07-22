Spain wins World Cup final 1-0 as Fox sets record
The 2026 FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium was a huge moment for soccer fans in the US.
Spain edged out Argentina 1-0, but the real headline was off the field: Fox's broadcast pulled in a record-breaking 38.9 million viewers, peaking at more than 51 million, the most ever for an English-language soccer match here.
Telemundo Spanish broadcast nears 24 million
Telemundo's Spanish broadcast also made history with nearly 24 million tuning in, setting a new record for Spanish-language soccer in the US.
Even the third-place match between England and France drew big crowds.
Throughout the tournament, stars like Messi, Mbappe, and Haaland kept excitement high, helping boost average viewership across all games to 7.73 million, more than double what was seen in 2022.
Soccer's definitely having its moment stateside!