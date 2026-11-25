Special court confirms Shroff's alleged attacker is a minor
A special court confirmed that one of the people accused of shooting at actor Tiger Shroff is actually a minor.
He will turn 18 on November 30, and now his case will go to the Juvenile Justice Board.
The court made this decision after checking documents like his birth certificate and school records.
Juhu shooting wounded Shroff, suspect caught
The attack took place on October 18 in Mumbai's Juhu area, leaving Shroff with minor injuries and causing wounds to his driver and a bystander.
One suspect was caught in Haryana, but neither the accused nor his lawyers had raised the issue of his age before these courts.
The accused claimed police personnel had asked him not to disclose that he was a minor.
An alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the shooting.