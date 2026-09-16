Spencer's 'Swan Song: Diana, My Sister' copies stolen in Netherlands
Entertainment
Charles Spencer's new memoir about his sister, the late Princess Diana, was stolen in the Netherlands just days before its official release.
Four copies of Swan Song: Diana, My Sister disappeared from a delivery truck while the driver was asleep, raising concerns about leaks and early spoilers.
Spencer memoir bestseller, 12 translations
The memoir is Spencer's first deep dive into Diana's life and aims to set the record straight as the 30th anniversary of her passing approaches.
Already a bestseller through preorders, it's being published by Penguin Press in the US and translated into 12 languages for global publication.
Dutch police are investigating the theft, given all the security around this highly anticipated tribute to one of history's most talked-about royals.