'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer drops today

The much-awaited first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released on Wednesday (March 18). To build excitement, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have launched a unique countdown strategy. They are releasing several short glimpses from the film ahead of the trailer's release. So far, 13 such sneak peeks have been shared online.

Fan involvement First glimpse recreates iconic comic book cover The film's lead, Tom Holland, shared a video on the official Spider-Man social media pages. In the video, fans from around the world are seen revealing short clips from the trailer before its official release. The first glimpse was shared by Instagram user Cliver Huaman Sanchez (@pol_deports), featuring Peter Parker in his Spidey suit saving a man against the New York skyline. This scene is a direct recreation of Amazing Fantasy #15 by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

Character development Glimpses show different sides of Peter The second glimpse shows a completely different side of Peter, who is seen without his suit. He appears bruised, disoriented, and on the verge of collapse. His new curly-haired look has already caught fans' attention. The third two-second clip shows Spidey wearing his mask and swinging away. These glimpses are being revealed by regular fans instead of influencers or public figures, suggesting that the next drops could come from anywhere in the world.

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