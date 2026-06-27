'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' 2nd trailer hits 590.8 million, 1st 1B
Entertainment
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is already making waves. Its second trailer just hit a wild 590.8 million views in one week, following the first trailer's record-breaking one billion views.
Clearly, excitement for Spidey's next big adventure is off the charts.
Cretton directs 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, and Justin Kuritzkes, the film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Mark Ruffalo, and more.
Produced by Kevin Feige, p.g.a. Amy Pascal, p.g.a. Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor, p.g.a. it swings into theaters on July 30, 2026, and you can catch it in six languages across India.