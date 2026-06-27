'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' 2nd trailer hits 590.8 million, 1st 1B

Cretton directs 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, and Justin Kuritzkes, the film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Mark Ruffalo, and more.

Produced by Kevin Feige, p.g.a. Amy Pascal, p.g.a. Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor, p.g.a. it swings into theaters on July 30, 2026, and you can catch it in six languages across India.