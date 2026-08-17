'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' remains strong; nears ₹560cr in India
What's the story
The Hollywood film Spider-Man: Brand New Day has witnessed a significant drop in its box office collection. On its 18th day (August 16), the movie earned a net of ₹8.75 crore across 3,063 shows, marking a decline of 13.8% from the previous day's collection of ₹10.15 crore. The total India gross collections now stand at an impressive ₹557.41 crore and total India net collections at ₹466.2 crore so far.
Collection trend
Looking at film's collection in numbers
The film's collection has been on a decline since its third week.
It started with a net collection of ₹60.6 crore on the first day, which fell to ₹49.35 crore on the second day and then went up to ₹70.25 crore on the third day.
The fourth and fifth days saw collections of ₹77.75 crore and ₹23.8 crore respectively, before witnessing a significant drop in the second week with collections as low as ₹5.4 crore by the 15th day.
Language-wise breakdown
English and Hindi versions dominate collections
On its 18th day, the film's collection was dominated by English and Hindi languages.
The English version earned ₹5 crore with an occupancy of 57% across 1,428 shows, while the Hindi version collected ₹3.32 crore with an impressive occupancy of 80% across 1,432 shows, per Sacnilk.
Despite the overall decline in collections, the film has performed exceptionally well in these two languages since its release on July 30.
Regional performance
High occupancy recorded in Bengaluru, NCR, and Mumbai
The film's English version has witnessed high occupancy in major regions. Bengaluru recorded an overall occupancy at 67.3%, followed by the National Capital Region (NCR) with 52.8%, and Mumbai with 55.3%.
The Hindi version also saw similar trends, with NCR recording an overall occupancy of 55.8% and Mumbai at 60.5%.
Despite a drop in collections, the film still managed to earn more than the new Bollywood release, Batwara 1947, over the weekend.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a superhero film directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. The movie stars Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink, and Zendaya in lead roles.
The film has a runtime of two hours and 25 minutes and is rated U/A by the CBFC.
It was released in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.