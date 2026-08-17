'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' remains strong; nears ₹560cr in India

The film's collection has been on a decline since its third week.

It started with a net collection of ₹60.6 crore on the first day, which fell to ₹49.35 crore on the second day and then went up to ₹70.25 crore on the third day.

The fourth and fifth days saw collections of ₹77.75 crore and ₹23.8 crore respectively, before witnessing a significant drop in the second week with collections as low as ₹5.4 crore by the 15th day.