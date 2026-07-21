'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' opens July 31 directed by Cretton
Spider-Man: Brand New Day lands in theaters on July 31, 2026, and picks up after Doctor Strange wipes everyone's memory of Peter Parker.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (from Shang-Chi), the film leans into themes like loneliness, finding your people, and opening up emotionally.
Tom Holland calls this one "more grounded" and "grittier, it's more emotional," but promises it still brings the classic Spider-Man humor and fun.
Zendaya and Batalon don't remember Peter
Zendaya and Jacob Batalon return as MJ and Ned, though they don't remember Peter now.
Jon Bernthal joins as The Punisher, who starts off clashing with Spidey but ends up a surprising ally.
Look out for Marvel cameos from Florence Pugh (Yelena) and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk).
Sadie Sink is in too, but her role is under wraps, director Cretton says not to stress over fan theories until you see it yourself!