'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' opens July 31 directed by Cretton

Spider-Man: Brand New Day lands in theaters on July 31, 2026, and picks up after Doctor Strange wipes everyone's memory of Peter Parker.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (from Shang-Chi), the film leans into themes like loneliness, finding your people, and opening up emotionally.

Tom Holland calls this one "more grounded" and "grittier, it's more emotional," but promises it still brings the classic Spider-Man humor and fun.