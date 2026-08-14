'Spider-Man: BND' slows down; crosses ₹530cr gross in India

The film's estimated gross collection for Day 15 stands at around ₹6.44 crore, bringing its total India net collection to approximately ₹443.4 crore. The gross collection stands at ₹530.08 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The Holland-led film had a strong start in India, raking in an estimated ₹334.75 crore during its first week and adding another ₹108.65 crore net in the second week alone!