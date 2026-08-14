'Spider-Man: BND' slows down; crosses ₹530cr gross in India
What's the story
The Hollywood film Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland, has completed its second week at the Indian box office. The movie has reportedly crossed the ₹400 crore net mark and earned an estimated ₹5.4 crore net on its 15th day of release across 12,192 shows. Despite a slight decline of around 16.3% from Wednesday's earnings (₹6.45 crore net), it continues to perform well in India.
Box office performance
'Spider-Man' weekly earning
The film's estimated gross collection for Day 15 stands at around ₹6.44 crore, bringing its total India net collection to approximately ₹443.4 crore. The gross collection stands at ₹530.08 crore, according to Sacnilk.
The Holland-led film had a strong start in India, raking in an estimated ₹334.75 crore during its first week and adding another ₹108.65 crore net in the second week alone!
New competition
'Awarapan 2' advance ticket sales are strong
The film's performance may face stiff competition from Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, which releases on Friday.
The film has reportedly recorded an advance-booking gross of approximately ₹8 crore for its first day across, which crosses ₹11 crore when block seats are included.
This puts it ahead of several recent releases in terms of pre-sales, including Housefull 5, Shaitaan, and Raid 2!
Upcoming releases
Competition ahead for 'Spider-Man'
The Hollywood film will also face competition from Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 and the new Hollywood film The End of Oak Street, which is releasing in IMAX. This could further impact its box office performance in the coming weeks.
Despite these challenges, Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to be a major player in the Indian box office landscape.