'Spider-Man' continues to swing high with ₹520cr gross in India

The film's performance comes just before a busy Independence Day weekend, with two major releases, Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947, set to hit theaters.

However, early advance booking numbers suggest that Awarapan 2 is currently leading in ticket sales over Batwara 1947.

Till Wednesday, Awarapan 2 reportedly sold around 45,000 tickets, and this is expected to cross a lakh tickets sold ahead of its Friday release.