'Spider-Man' continues to swing high with ₹520cr gross in India
What's the story
The superhero film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland, has continued its impressive run at the Indian box office. On its 14th day of release (Wednesday), it recorded an estimated net collection of ₹6.45 crore across 12,602 shows. This took the overall net collection to ₹438 crore and gross collection to around ₹523.64 crore. The film is expected to cross the ₹530 crore mark soon!
Upcoming challenges
'Awarapan 2' leads advance booking for upcoming releases
The film's performance comes just before a busy Independence Day weekend, with two major releases, Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947, set to hit theaters.
However, early advance booking numbers suggest that Awarapan 2 is currently leading in ticket sales over Batwara 1947.
Till Wednesday, Awarapan 2 reportedly sold around 45,000 tickets, and this is expected to cross a lakh tickets sold ahead of its Friday release.
Film's success
About the film and cast
Despite the competition, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to maintain its dominance at the Indian box office.
The film was released in India on July 30, a day ahead of its global release. It features Holland reprising his role as Spider-Man and Zendaya as Michelle Jones-Watson.
With its total earnings at the Indian box office, it has also emerged as the highest Hollywood grosser in the country.