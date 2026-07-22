'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer shows friends forgetting Parker
Entertainment
Marvel just dropped the trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and it's got all the feels.
We see Peter Parker (Tom Holland) dealing with being alone in New York City. MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalan) don't remember him, and he's keeping that secret to protect MJ, even though it clearly hurts.
Dr Banner becomes Hulk in trailer
The trailer dives into Peter's memories with MJ and Ned, highlighting how much his past relationships still mean to him.
Things get intense when Dr. Banner suddenly turns into the Hulk. Peter asks, "Dr Banner?" but gets a chilling "No Banner, only Hulk!" in response.
Looks like we're headed for a major Spidey vs. Hulk showdown when the movie hits theaters on July 30.