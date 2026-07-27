'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' UA 13+ following CBFC India changes
Entertainment
Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into Indian theaters on July 30, but with a UA 13+ rating after the CBFC made three changes: cutting a romantic kiss, cleaning up strong language in audio and subtitles, and adding an anti-liquor warning during alcohol scenes.
So, it's still Spidey action, just with a few tweaks for younger viewers.
Holland rebuilds Parker's life
Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is back, picking up after No Way Home where his identity was erased from the memories of those closest to him. This time, he's rebuilding his life while facing new challenges.
Trailers hint at a darker vibe but promise the usual mix of humor, action, and emotional moments fans love.
Holland and Zendaya return as Peter and MJ.