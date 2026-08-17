'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' joins rare $2B club: Full list
What's the story
Sony's latest Spider-Man adventure, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has crossed the $2 billion mark at the global box office. The film achieved this milestone after just three weekends of release, making it one of only eight films in history to do so. The movie has grossed $785 million in North America and $1.23 billion overseas for a total of $2.022 billion.
Box office achievement
Here are the other members of the club
Spider-Man: Brand New Day now joins an elite group of films that have crossed the $2 billion mark.
The other members include Avatar (2009, $2.9 billion), Avengers: Endgame (2019, $2.7 billion), Avatar: The Way of Water (2022, $2.3 billion), Titanic (1994, $2.2 billion), Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015, $2.07 billion), and Avengers: Infinity War (2018, $2.03 billion).
Notably, Brand New Day is the second-fastest film to achieve this feat after Endgame, which did it in just 11 days.
Record-breaking performance
Record-breaking opening weekend for 'Brand New Day'
The latest Spider-Man film has been breaking records since its release on July 31 (July 30 in India).
The movie, which is Tom Holland's fourth solo outing as Peter Parker, raked in a staggering $355 million in North America and a whopping $932 million globally during its opening weekend.
It then crossed the $1 billion mark within just six days of its release.
Future predictions
Potential for 'Brand New Day' to break more records
With its incredible demand and solid hold, box office analysts are speculating whether Brand New Day could become the first film to cross $1 billion domestically.
Currently, Star Wars: The Force Awakens holds the record for the biggest North American release ever with $936 million.
There is also a possibility that it could be the first film to reach $3 billion globally.
Franchise success
'Brand New Day' surpasses 'No Way Home'
The film's performance marks a significant turnaround for the franchise at the global box office.
Brand New Day has already surpassed the lifetime worldwide gross of its predecessor, No Way Home, which ended its theatrical run with $1.92 billion. It is now the highest-grossing film in the Spider-Man franchise.
The film is produced by Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, and Pascal Pictures and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing.