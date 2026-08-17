'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' joins rare $2B club: Full list

Spider-Man: Brand New Day now joins an elite group of films that have crossed the $2 billion mark.

The other members include Avatar (2009, $2.9 billion), Avengers: Endgame (2019, $2.7 billion), Avatar: The Way of Water (2022, $2.3 billion), Titanic (1994, $2.2 billion), Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015, $2.07 billion), and Avengers: Infinity War (2018, $2.03 billion).

Notably, Brand New Day is the second-fastest film to achieve this feat after Endgame, which did it in just 11 days.