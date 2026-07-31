'Brand New Day' post-credits scene explained: Where is Spider-Man going?
What's the story
The post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Brand New Day has left fans speculating about the future of Tom Holland's web-slinger. The scene suggests that Spider-Man may leave Earth for his next adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). This speculation comes after Sadie Sink's character, Jean Grey, a member of the X-Men, is revealed as the main antagonist in the film.
Future appearances
Spider-Man's next MCU appearance could be in 'Avengers: Secret Wars'
Holland is not currently on the cast list for Avengers: Doomsday, a film that unites characters from the Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men, and Thunderbolts (New Avengers) teams. However, this doesn't rule out a surprise cameo from Spider-Man.
If he doesn't appear in Doomsday, his next MCU appearance could be in Avengers: Secret Wars. This film may unite every hero from the MCU multiverse into one dimension called Battleworld.
Film recap
Recap of 'Brand New Day'
In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Holland's Peter Parker meets his former best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) at a cafe.
Due to Doctor Strange's spell in No Way Home, the world has forgotten who Peter is. However, by the end of the film, it seems Ned regains his memories of Peter.
The Spidey-tracking app created by Ned also makes an appearance in the post-credits scene as it tries to locate Spider-Man.
App's significance
What does the post-credits scene mean?
The Spidey Tracker app zooms out to reveal that Spider-Man is not in New York City or even on Earth. This suggests a possible intergalactic adventure for the hero.
The film then announces that "Spider-Man will return," but it remains unclear when or how this will happen.
Fans are left wondering if this means Zendaya's MJ could also remember Peter, and if true love's kiss could actually bring her back to him.