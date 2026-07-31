'Brand New Day' post-credits scene explained: Where is Spider-Man going?

Holland is not currently on the cast list for Avengers: Doomsday, a film that unites characters from the Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men, and Thunderbolts (New Avengers) teams. However, this doesn't rule out a surprise cameo from Spider-Man.

If he doesn't appear in Doomsday, his next MCU appearance could be in Avengers: Secret Wars. This film may unite every hero from the MCU multiverse into one dimension called Battleworld.