'Spider-Man' actor Joe Manganiello battled mystery illness for years

Message of hope

Manganiello hopes his memoir will resonate with others

Manganiello hopes his memoir will resonate with others facing their own health challenges. "I hope that what I went through on this journey can give readers hope that answers and healing may lie for them on the other side of whatever they are fighting through," he said. Bloodlines will be released on October 13 in print, Kindle, and audiobook formats. It is now available for preorder.