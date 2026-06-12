Spielberg confirms Ford declined original 'Jurassic Park' lead role
Entertainment
Steven Spielberg just confirmed that Harrison Ford actually turned down the lead role in the original Jurassic Park.
Speaking on a podcast, Spielberg finally cleared up years of rumors, saying simply, "Yes, he did," about Ford passing on playing Dr. Alan Grant back in 1993.
Spielberg felt crushed but praised Neill
Spielberg admitted Ford's rejection left him "crushed," though he wasn't upset, just really disappointed.
Looking back, he feels Sam Neill ended up being the perfect Dr. Grant and says, "And he's Alan Grant, and it now belongs to him."
Jurassic Park went on to become a massive hit with Neill leading a cast that included Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.