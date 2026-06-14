Spielberg film 'Disclosure Day' draws Reehil warning and debate
Steven Spielberg's new film, Disclosure Day, is making headlines after Father Dan Reehil, a Catholic priest and exorcist from Nashville, warned it could be spiritually risky.
He even suggested in a YouTube video that the movie might be "could be cursed" with demons and urged people not to watch it.
'Disclosure Day' sparks debate, earns $19 million
Reehil's concerns, linking aliens to demonic deception, sparked plenty of debate online: some laughed it off, others criticized him, and a few pointed out his comments might actually boost the film's popularity.
Despite all this drama, Disclosure Day pulled in $19 million on its first day and is expected to reach $44 million by Sunday.
Spielberg says 'Disclosure day' challenges faith
Spielberg recently shared that Disclosure Day explores how extraterrestrial life could challenge traditional ideas about God and faith, raising some thought-provoking questions for viewers.