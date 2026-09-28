Spielberg marries Herskowitz in East Hampton after 4 years together
Entertainment
Destry Spielberg, youngest daughter of Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw, just married her longtime partner Jake Herskowitz after four years together.
The couple married on September 26 in East Hampton, with Destry sharing sweet wedding moments on Instagram and writing, "My people. What a night."
Spielberg close-knit family wedding celebration
The celebration was a close-knit family affair near the Spielbergs's East Hampton estate. Destry's brother Sawyer posted a sunset photo of the happy couple by the water.
For the big day, Destry wore a white corseted gown by Seline Meisler before switching to a light yellow dress for the reception.
The wedding also marked their recent engagement and fourth anniversary, definitely a big month for them.