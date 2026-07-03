Spielberg to adapt 'The Mandela Catalogue' with Kister directing

Film explores 'Alternates' mind manipulation

Set in a fictional Wisconsin county, the story centers on "Alternates," eerie shape-shifting beings that mess with people's minds and push them toward self-destructive choices.

The film promises to dig deeper into this unsettling concept, expanding on what made the series so popular online.

Also in Hollywood news: Vannessa Vasquez stars as a masked vigilante in The Gunfighter, Dario Argento teases his most violent film yet, and Hugh Jackman says he's sticking with Wolverine.