Spielberg's 'Jaws' returns to Indian cinemas in 4K restoration

'Jaws' joins PVR INOX 'Auteurs Curation'

Jaws is returning as part of PVR INOX's Auteurs Curation series, which spotlights legendary filmmakers. The upgraded visuals and sound promise an even more intense experience for both longtime fans and new viewers.

Spielberg has called making Jaws a difficult experience, but its legacy still inspires filmmakers today, and it redefined the summer blockbuster format.

The initiative also features works from directors like Anurag Kashyap, so there's plenty for movie lovers to look forward to.