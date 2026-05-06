'Spirit' will release on March 5, 2027

'Spirit': Filmmakers rubbish postponement rumors

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:53 pm May 06, 202605:53 pm

What's the story

The makers of the highly anticipated film Spirit, featuring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, have quashed rumors about a possible change in its release date. In an official statement on Wednesday, they said, "Amid ongoing speculation around the release timeline of Spirit, the makers would like to officially clarify that the film is very much on track and will release in cinemas worldwide on 5th March 2027, as previously announced."