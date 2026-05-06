'Spirit': Filmmakers rubbish postponement rumors
What's the story
The makers of the highly anticipated film Spirit, featuring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, have quashed rumors about a possible change in its release date. In an official statement on Wednesday, they said, "Amid ongoing speculation around the release timeline of Spirit, the makers would like to officially clarify that the film is very much on track and will release in cinemas worldwide on 5th March 2027, as previously announced."
Film's scale
'Spirit' to be made in 8 languages
The film, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is being made on a massive scale. The makers also said Spirit is being envisioned as a global entertainer, set to release in eight languages. It reunites Vanga with T-Series after their successful collaboration on Animal. The movie stars Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Desai. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, and written, edited and directed by Vanga.
Cast details
What we know about 'Spirit'
In Spirit, Prabhas will play a cop while Dimri will be his love interest. The film also stars Kanchana, Prakash Raj and Oberoi in pivotal roles. To celebrate Prabhas's birthday last year in October, Vanga had treated fans with the first "sound story" from Spirit. In the one-minute audio teaser, a jailer and his aide discuss a former cop being held in remand.