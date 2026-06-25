'Splitsvilla' Rawat Choudhary join 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' teaser
Entertainment
Splitsvilla stars Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Choudhary are officially in the cast for Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Netflix's new reality show.
The announcement dropped via a teaser featuring Munawar Faruqui exploring a freshly designed jail set, complete with inmate cells, living spaces, and a mysterious neckband, so expect some twists.
Contestants 14, Deshmukh and Khan jailers
This season brings together 14 contestants who'll compete in tasks to earn currency for essentials like food.
Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan step in as jailers for the six-week showdown.
Other confirmed participants include Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shivangi Joshi, and Pamala Serena.
Produced by Balaji Telefilms and Colosceum, the show promises drama and surprises throughout.