'Splitsvilla' Rawat Choudhary join 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' teaser

Contestants 14, Deshmukh and Khan jailers

This season brings together 14 contestants who'll compete in tasks to earn currency for essentials like food.

Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan step in as jailers for the six-week showdown.

Other confirmed participants include Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shivangi Joshi, and Pamala Serena.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms and Colosceum, the show promises drama and surprises throughout.