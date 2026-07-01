Spotify offers all 7 'Harry Potter' audiobooks for Premium subscribers Entertainment Jul 01, 2026

Spotify just made a lot of magic fans happy: Premium subscribers can now listen to all seven Harry Potter books as audiobooks.

The collection, out July 1, 2026, features Stephen Fry narrating globally and Jim Dale for the US and Canada.

It's available in the US Canada, UK Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.