Spotify offers all 7 'Harry Potter' audiobooks for Premium subscribers
Entertainment
Spotify just made a lot of magic fans happy: Premium subscribers can now listen to all seven Harry Potter books as audiobooks.
The collection, out July 1, 2026, features Stephen Fry narrating globally and Jim Dale for the US and Canada.
It's available in the US Canada, UK Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.
Spin-offs and soundtracks join Spotify
Beyond the main series, you'll find spin-offs like The Tales of Beedle the Bard (read by Jude Law), Fantastic Beasts (narrated by Eddie Redmayne), Quidditch Through the Ages (with Andrew Lincoln), plus official movie soundtracks.
This comes just as hype builds for HBO's new Harry Potter TV series dropping in December.