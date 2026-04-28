Springsteen condemns political violence after White House Correspondents's Dinner shooting Entertainment Apr 28, 2026

Bruce Springsteen spoke out against political violence after a shooting at the White House Correspondents's Dinner on April 25.

At his Austin concert the next day, he reminded fans, "We can disagree. We can be critical of those in power, and we can peacefully fight for our beliefs. But there is no place in any way, shape, or form for political violence of any kind in our beloved United States."

Thankfully, President Donald Trump and Melania Trump were not hurt.