Sreeleela joins Rajinikanth in Tamil film 'Dharman' directed by Marimuthu

Sreeleela is making her first collaboration with Rajinikanth in the much-anticipated Tamil film Dharman.

This marks their first collaboration, with director Ashwath Marimuthu (of Oh My Kadavule fame) at the helm.

The cast also includes Simran, Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, and Raashii Khanna, so it's definitely a star-studded lineup.