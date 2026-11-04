Sreeleela joins Rajinikanth in Tamil film 'Dharman' directed by Marimuthu
Entertainment
Sreeleela is making her first collaboration with Rajinikanth in the much-anticipated Tamil film Dharman.
This marks their first collaboration, with director Ashwath Marimuthu (of Oh My Kadavule fame) at the helm.
The cast also includes Simran, Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, and Raashii Khanna, so it's definitely a star-studded lineup.
Rajinikanth plays gray doctor in 'Dharman'
Rajinikanth plays a doctor with shades of gray, reminiscent of his classic Mullum Malarum role.
The film is produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International along with Turmeric Media, and features music by Anirudh Ravichander.
With filming nearly wrapped up, Dharman is reportedly eyeing an April 2027 release and is already creating a buzz thanks to its star-studded cast.