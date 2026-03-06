SRK-Gauri-Suhana shine at Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan and his family turned heads at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's Mumbai wedding, which featured pre-wedding functions.
The ceremony was super private after mehendi and sangeet celebrations.
More about the wedding festivities
SRK rocked a cream sherwani with aviators, Gauri stunned in a mustard-yellow saree, and Suhana glowed in a pastel lehenga with floral details.
The guest list was stacked: Ambanis, Bachchans, cricket legends like Dhoni and Yuvraj—basically Bollywood meets cricket royalty.
Even the food had local flair. If you love celeb style or epic parties, this one had both.