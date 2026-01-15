'King': SRK's movie tops IMDb's 'most-anticipated' Indian films list

Shah Rukh Khan 's upcoming action thriller King has topped the list of IMDb's most anticipated Indian films of 2026, reported Variety. The rankings were based on actual page views from over 250 million monthly visitors to the platform worldwide. This marks a growing global interest in India's diverse film industry, with the list featuring titles across five languages.

Film details 'King' marks Khan's return to the big screen King, directed by Siddharth Anand, is Khan's first theatrical release in almost three years. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan in important roles. The top ranking of King indicates strong fan anticipation for Khan's return to the big screen after his last release, Dunki (2023).

Rankings Other films that made it to the top 5 After King, Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 1 ranks second, followed by Vijay's Jana Nayagan in third place. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, featuring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, ranked fourth on the list, while Yash's Toxic took the fifth spot. Yash has two movies featured on the list, Toxic and Ramayana Part 1, in which he will be seen playing Ravana.

Star power Bollywood actors with multiple films on the list Several Bollywood stars have multiple movies on the list. Sunny Deol is in Ramayana Part 1 and Border 2, while Prabhas leads Spirit and Fauzi. Kapoor is in Ramayana Part 1 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, also starring Alia Bhatt. Bhatt also features in Alpha, part of the YRF Spy Universe. Dimri completes the list of multi-film stars with roles in Spirit and O'Romeo.

