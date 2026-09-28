'Will be really special': Rajamouli teases collaboration with Suriya
What's the story
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and Tamil actor Suriya's much-anticipated collaboration was once again a hot topic at a recent event. The director and Suriya were special guests at the pre-release event of Shashank Yeleti's Don't Trouble The Trouble. When asked about a possible collaboration with the Kanguva actor, Rajamouli gave a cryptic answer.
Director's response
Filmmaker came prepared for the question
Rajamouli said, "I expected this question and came ready with the answer for it."
"First, we came here to promote the film, Don't Trouble The Trouble. If I talk anything about me and Suriya, that will be the headline; Don't Trouble The Trouble will go into the sidelines."
"Whenever we do a film, it is going to be really special."
He also praised Suriya's recent films Karuppu and Vishwanath And Sons.
Film preview
Rajamouli praised Suriya's upcoming film, 'Scene'
Rajamouli also gave a thumbs-up to the promotional content of Suriya's upcoming film Scene. He said, "It is looking superb."
The film, directed by Jithu Madhavan, stars Suriya as a police officer and features Naslen and Nazriya in pivotal roles.
It will release on November 6.
Past regret
Suriya once said he missed out on a big opportunity
Interestingly, Suriya had earlier expressed his regret over not being able to work with Rajamouli.
In 2017, he had said, "We all make mistakes in life and even I did. I missed out on a big opportunity to work with Rajamouli."
"But I'm ready to do a film with him if he considers. Even if there's one single scene in Baahubali, I'm going to do it."