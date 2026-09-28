'Will be really special': Rajamouli teases collaboration with Suriya

Rajamouli said, "I expected this question and came ready with the answer for it."

"First, we came here to promote the film, Don't Trouble The Trouble. If I talk anything about me and Suriya, that will be the headline; Don't Trouble The Trouble will go into the sidelines."

"Whenever we do a film, it is going to be really special."

He also praised Suriya's recent films Karuppu and Vishwanath And Sons.