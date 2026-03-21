Rajamouli hails Ranveer's 'masterclass acting' in 'Dhurandhar 2'

Acclaimed director SS Rajamouli has praised the recently released film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, calling it a notch above its predecessor in terms of scale and emotional depth. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh , was released on Thursday and has been doing extremely well. Rajamouli took to social media on Saturday to share his thoughts on the movie.

Director's praise 'The Revenge' surpassed original film, says Rajamouli Rajamouli praised the film's writing, performances, and technical brilliance. He also appreciated its emotional core. "I loved Dhurandhar-1, but The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul... But it's the emotional stakes that really ground it (sic)," he wrote. He further commended Dhar's vision for delivering beyond expectations and keeping audiences engaged despite the film's lengthy runtime.

Film's impact Rajamouli on Singh's acting in the film Rajamouli also praised the storytelling for its gripping twists and emotional tension. He added, "It takes guts to make and release a film 4 hours long. The audience is glued to the seat till the last frame (sic)." The director was particularly impressed with Singh's performance, calling it a "masterclass in acting" and highlighting key emotional moments in the film.

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Twitter Post Read Rajamouli's post here I loved Dhurandhar-1, but The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul.

The writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design and direction are flawless…. But it’s the emotional stakes that really ground it.



The writing manages to weave plot twists that… — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 21, 2026

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