Rajamouli hails Ranveer's 'masterclass acting' in 'Dhurandhar 2'
What's the story
Acclaimed director SS Rajamouli has praised the recently released film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, calling it a notch above its predecessor in terms of scale and emotional depth. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, was released on Thursday and has been doing extremely well. Rajamouli took to social media on Saturday to share his thoughts on the movie.
Director's praise
'The Revenge' surpassed original film, says Rajamouli
Rajamouli praised the film's writing, performances, and technical brilliance. He also appreciated its emotional core. "I loved Dhurandhar-1, but The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul... But it's the emotional stakes that really ground it (sic)," he wrote. He further commended Dhar's vision for delivering beyond expectations and keeping audiences engaged despite the film's lengthy runtime.
Film's impact
Rajamouli on Singh's acting in the film
Rajamouli also praised the storytelling for its gripping twists and emotional tension. He added, "It takes guts to make and release a film 4 hours long. The audience is glued to the seat till the last frame (sic)." The director was particularly impressed with Singh's performance, calling it a "masterclass in acting" and highlighting key emotional moments in the film.
Twitter Post
Read Rajamouli's post here
I loved Dhurandhar-1, but The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul.— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 21, 2026
The writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design and direction are flawless…. But it’s the emotional stakes that really ground it.
The writing manages to weave plot twists that…
Co-star's commendation
Rajamouli lauded R Madhavan's performance too
Rajamouli also appreciated R Madhavan for his performance as Ajay Sanyal. He wrote, "You carried the helplessness and frustration of a nation so well that we felt your success as ours.. Congratulations to the entire team for the resounding success." Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a geopolitical action thriller directed by Dhar and features Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates Pakistan's terror-criminal network.