SS Rajamouli confirms plans for 'RRR' anime version
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli is in talks with Japanese studios for an anime continuation of his blockbuster film RRR. The director recently revealed his newfound love for anime and its potential to create emotionally impactful and surprising narratives. Meanwhile, Rajamouli's next project, Varanasi, will release on April 7, 2027.
Anime adaptation
'In talks with Japanese studios': Rajamouli
Rajamouli spoke about his discussions with Japanese studios to create an anime version of RRR. He told Polygon, "We have been in talks with a few studios in Japan to make RRR in anime. So I'm waiting for things to get through." "Hopefully it happens, and hopefully we can announce a cool continuation of RRR anime."
Anime inspiration
Rajamouli on anime's influence on him
Rajamouli expressed his admiration for anime. He said, "I was introduced to anime very recently, and what I have seen has blown me away." "It opened up new avenues for me to understand how stories can be told in a more attacking and impressive manner." Meanwhile, his upcoming film, Varanasi, features Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.