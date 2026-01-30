SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' hits theaters April 2027

Why does this matter?

Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu as Rudhra/Lord Rama, Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini, and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the villain Kumbha.

The story follows a savior traveling through time and across continents to stop disaster—think Indiana Jones meets James Bond but with an Indian twist.

With a massive ₹1,000+ crore budget, IMAX visuals, and music by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani (of RRR fame), this is shaping up to be India's most ambitious movie yet.