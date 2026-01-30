SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' hits theaters April 2027
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli's next big film, Varanasi, is set to release on April 7, 2027.
The title was revealed in Hyderabad with a teaser showing an asteroid crashing into Earth, and sweeping shots from Antarctica and Africa to Varanasi.
Why does this matter?
Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu as Rudhra/Lord Rama, Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini, and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the villain Kumbha.
The story follows a savior traveling through time and across continents to stop disaster—think Indiana Jones meets James Bond but with an Indian twist.
With a massive ₹1,000+ crore budget, IMAX visuals, and music by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani (of RRR fame), this is shaping up to be India's most ambitious movie yet.