Staffords make surprise cameo in Swift's 'Patient Zero' music video
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, made a surprise cameo in Taylor Swift's "Patient Zero" music video, which dropped during the MTV VMAs on September 27, 2026.
The couple were seen dancing together at a fancy event (Kelly in an elegant gown, Matthew in a tux), even though they couldn't make it to the actual premiere because of his football game.
Staffords attended Swift and Kelce wedding
The Staffords's appearance wasn't just for show: they're real friends with Swift. They even attended her wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce this July.
Afterward, Kelly shared on Instagram how much she values these connections: "A night that reminded us all just how lucky we are to have found our person."
Their close bond likely gave them an early peek at the video before everyone else.