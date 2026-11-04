Star Plus JioHotstar premiere 'Dil Ki Bewafaiyaann' starring Khanna Arya
Entertainment
Star Plus and JioHotstar are bringing a fresh romantic family drama, Dil Ki Bewafaiyaann, premiering November 24.
This marks the first-ever pairing of TV favorites Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya, which has fans buzzing.
The newly released character posters tease some intriguing dynamics and relationships.
Balaji Telefilms backs emotional family drama
The show also stars backed by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, it promises plenty of emotional twists as it explores complicated relationships, perfect if you're into stories with lots of heart (and a bit of drama).
Keep an eye out for glimpses from the occasion circulating on social media!