Glastonbury 2027: Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Sam Fender to headline
What's the story
The Glastonbury Festival has announced its headliners for the 2027 edition. Among them are pop icons Harry Styles, Sam Fender, and Billie Eilish. Veteran US pop star Cher will also be performing at the festival in her only UK festival appearance of the year. The event is set to open at Worthy Farm in Somerset on June 23, with music on the main stages kicking off on June 25.
Lineup highlights
Kraftwerk to make their debut at Glastonbury
The festival will also feature a diverse lineup of artists including Sombr, Sienna Spiro, Lily Allen, The Streets, Chase & Status, Kacey Musgraves, Primal Scream, and Adela.
Tickets for the festival sold out in just 42 minutes last month.
Next year's edition will see electro pioneers Kraftwerk making their debut with a headline set at West Holts, the third-largest stage at the festival.
Festival diversity
Other artists and acts featured in the lineup
Glastonbury 2027 will also feature experimental Canadian band Angine de Poitrine, rap legends De La Soul and Mike D, and pop provocateur FKA Twigs.
The festival's organizer, Emily Eavis, expressed her excitement about the upcoming event in a statement.
"We are so happy to be coming back after our fallow year...we wanted to give you an early musical taster of what's to come at Glastonbury 2027 with this spread of incredible artists."
Headliner history
More about headliners Styles, Eilish, Fender
Fender will headline the first night of the festival, marking his second appearance at Glastonbury. He last played in 2022 before Eilish's set.
Styles, known for his euphoric Together Together tour, will take over the Pyramid Stage.
Eilish, who made history as the youngest solo act to headline Glastonbury in 2022 at 20 years old, is returning for her second appearance.
Cher's appearance
Cher to perform in the 'legends' slot
Cher will be the oldest act ever to play the "legends" slot at Glastonbury, performing at 81 years old.
Her performance comes eight years after her last UK tour and 63 years into her career.
She is known for hits like FM rock staples Turn Back Time and Just Like Jesse James, as well as the club anthem Believe that popularized autotune in dance music.