The festival will also feature a diverse lineup of artists including Sombr, Sienna Spiro, Lily Allen, The Streets, Chase & Status, Kacey Musgraves, Primal Scream, and Adela.

Tickets for the festival sold out in just 42 minutes last month.

Next year's edition will see electro pioneers Kraftwerk making their debut with a headline set at West Holts, the third-largest stage at the festival.