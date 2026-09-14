Star-studded presenters set for 78th Emmy Awards on September 15
The 78th Emmy Awards are happening September 15, and this year's presenter lineup is basically a who's who of TV and film.
Expect to see Zendaya (Euphoria), Florence Pugh (Dune: Part Three), Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson (Brothers), Dan Levy (Big Mistakes), Sofia Vergara (Modern Family), Jon Hamm (Your Friends & Neighbors), plus Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz, all taking the stage.
Presenters linked to new series, reunions
Zendaya returns as both nominee and presenter, while Florence Pugh brings extra buzz thanks to her new Netflix series East of Eden.
McConaughey and Harrelson team up, this time promoting their Apple TV show Brothers.
Dan Levy is back as a presenter while working on Big Mistakes, Sofia Vergara keeps it classic with another presenting gig, Jon Hamm shows up as his latest series competes for awards, and Gellar-Boreanaz reunite to mark Buffy the Vampire Slayer's 29th anniversary (in 2026).