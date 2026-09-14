Star-studded presenters set for 78th Emmy Awards on September 15

The 78th Emmy Awards are happening September 15, and this year's presenter lineup is basically a who's who of TV and film.

Expect to see Zendaya (Euphoria), Florence Pugh (Dune: Part Three), Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson (Brothers), Dan Levy (Big Mistakes), Sofia Vergara (Modern Family), Jon Hamm (Your Friends & Neighbors), plus Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz, all taking the stage.