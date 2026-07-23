Venice Film Festival 2026: Robert Pattinson, Penelope Cruz lead lineup
What's the story
The 83rd Venice Film Festival, organized by La Biennale di Venezia, has announced its lineup for the 2026 edition. The festival will see Hollywood A-listers like Robert Pattinson, Penelope Cruz, and Alicia Vikander gracing its red carpet. The competition section will also feature films by renowned directors such as Werner Herzog, Hirokazu Koreeda, Lee Chang-dong, Nanni Moretti, and Martin McDonagh. Festival chief Alberto Barbera has curated the lineup.
Competition highlights
McDonagh's 'Wild Horse Nine'
Irish director McDonagh, who won Venice's Golden Lion in 2017 for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, is back with Wild Horse Nine.
The black comedy stars John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell as veteran CIA officers sent to Easter Island before the 1973 Chilean coup.
Steve Buscemi, Tom Waits, and Parker Posey also feature in the film.
More entries
Florian Zeller's 'Bunker,' Lance Oppenheim's 'Primetime'
French director Florian Zeller, who last competed in Venice in 2022 with The Son, is back with Bunker. The psychological thriller stars Javier Bardem and Cruz as a couple whose marriage is tested after he accepts a commission from a billionaire to build a bunker.
Meanwhile, Pattinson will premiere Primetime on the Lido red carpet, where he plays NBC newsman Chris Hansen. The film marks documentary director Lance Oppenheim's feature debut.
Director's return
Herzog's 'Bucking Fastard' is filled with stars
Legendary German director Herzog is back in the main selection with Bucking Fastard. The film, which reportedly turned down an out-of-competition slot at Cannes, stars Rooney and Kate Mara in their first on-screen collaboration. Orlando Bloom and Domhnall Gleeson also star.
Hanway Films is handling international sales for Bucking Fastard while Gersh is managing US sales. The film is still looking for a domestic distributor.
Newcomers
May el-Toukhy is the only woman director in competition
Danish-Egyptian director May el-Toukhy, known for Queen of Hearts, is making her Venice debut with Woman Unknown. The period drama stars Mathilde Arcel as Marie, a young nanny whose past threatens to catch up with her.
This is the only female-directed film among the 20 titles competing for the Golden Lion at Venice this year
Italian auteur Moretti will also return to the Lido with It Will Happen Tonight, a romantic drama starring Louis Garrel and Jasmine Trinca.
Asian directors
Koreeda and Lee's ventures
Asian directors Koreeda and Lee will present their latest features, Look Back and Possible Love respectively, in competition.
Koreeda's film is a live-action adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto's coming-of-age manga while Lee's melodrama stars Korean screen royalty Jeon Do-yeon and Sul Kyung-gu opposite Zo In-sung and Parasite's Cho Yeo-jeong.
This marks Lee's first Venice appearance since 2002 when he won the best director Silver Lion for Oasis.
Festival schedule
Danny Boyle's 'Ink' will open the fest
Danny Boyle's Ink, a biographical drama about Rupert Murdoch and his British tabloid empire, will open this year's Venice Film Festival on September 2.
Giovanni Veronesi's Italian period drama Dio Ride will close the fest on September 12.
The festival has also announced a new section called Venice Open Non Fiction, which will screen some of the most anticipated documentaries of the year, including Alex Gibney's long-gestating Elon Musk documentary Musk and Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger.