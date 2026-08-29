'Lincoln in Bardo': Willem Dafoe, Peter Dinklage join voice cast
What's the story
Actors Willem Dafoe, Jonathan Bailey, and Peter Dinklage have joined the voice cast of Starburns Industries's upcoming project Lincoln in the Bardo, reported Deadline. The film is an adaptation of George Saunders's New York Times bestseller and 2017 Booker Prize winner of the same name. Two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks will portray Abraham Lincoln in this hybrid stop-motion animation/live-action feature directed by Duke Johnson. It focuses on Lincoln's bond with his recently deceased 11-year-old son.
Character details
Who will the 3 actors voice?
In Lincoln in the Bardo, Dafoe will voice Reverend Everly Thomas, a ghost of a minister who died under the impression that he would go to heaven but was disappointed to discover otherwise.
Bailey will lend his voice to Roger Bevins, a young gay man's ghost who died by suicide over a failed romance and regretted it instantly.
Meanwhile, Dinklage will voice Hans Vollman, a ghost fixated on reuniting with his much younger wife.
Film's journey
Everything to know about the film
The film is produced by Johnson, Paul Young, and Devon Young Rabinowitz through Starburns Industries. Hanks and Gary Goetzman are also producers for Playtone.
Steven Shareshian, Aaron Mitchell, and Saunders serve as executive producers.
Meanwhile, Hanks's recent project is Toy Story 5 alongside Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, and Bad Bunny.