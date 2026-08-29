'Lincoln in Bardo': Willem Dafoe, Peter Dinklage join voice cast

In Lincoln in the Bardo, Dafoe will voice Reverend Everly Thomas, a ghost of a minister who died under the impression that he would go to heaven but was disappointed to discover otherwise.

Bailey will lend his voice to Roger Bevins, a young gay man's ghost who died by suicide over a failed romance and regretted it instantly.

Meanwhile, Dinklage will voice Hans Vollman, a ghost fixated on reuniting with his much younger wife.