Starring Hashir 'Vaazha 2' becomes Kerala's highest grossing Malayalam film
Entertainment
Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros just became Kerala's highest-grossing Malayalam film, overtaking Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra.
Starring Hashir, the comedy-drama pulled in ₹140.25 crore in India within just 26 days and netted ₹121.35 crore: pretty wild numbers for a regional movie.
'Vaazha 2' crosses ₹220cr globally
The film kept up its momentum with ₹17.45 crore earned in its third week and a strong fourth weekend at the box office.
Globally, Vaazha 2 smashed past ₹220 crore (more than 20 times its modest ₹10 crore budget) thanks to fans not just in India but also places like the Gulf.
Its story about four friends navigating social pressures clearly struck a chord with audiences everywhere.