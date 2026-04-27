Starring Hashir 'Vaazha 2' becomes Kerala's highest grossing Malayalam film

'Vaazha 2' crosses ₹220cr globally

The film kept up its momentum with ₹17.45 crore earned in its third week and a strong fourth weekend at the box office.

Globally, Vaazha 2 smashed past ₹220 crore (more than 20 times its modest ₹10 crore budget) thanks to fans not just in India but also places like the Gulf.

Its story about four friends navigating social pressures clearly struck a chord with audiences everywhere.