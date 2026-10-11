Starring Vishal and Baiju, 'Irandu Vaanam' postponed from October 23
Entertainment
Irandu Vaanam, starring Vishnu Vishal and Mamitha Baiju, won't be hitting theaters on October 23 as planned.
The team says they're picking a new release date to make sure more people can catch it on the big screen and get the best possible experience.
Fans were excited about the original announcement, so this news is definitely one to watch.
Team says 'Irandu Vaanam' worth waiting
The creators call Irandu Vaanam a project that's really close to their hearts and are confident it'll be worth the wait. They've also thanked fans, distributors, and partners for sticking by them.
Fun fact: this is director Ramkumar's third time teaming up with Vishnu Vishal after their earlier films Mundasupatti and Ratsasan.