Govinda, Amitabh featured in Adnan Sami's music videos for free?

Sami said, "They were all so generous that they did it for free! Not one of them charged a penny."

"Yes, it was a lot of hard work. And yet, they did it for free, and I am eternally grateful to them."

"Whether it was Rani, Raveena, Mahima, etc. I just picked up the phone and called them. I knew that in the worst-case scenario, they'd say no. They won't get offended. You're calling them up because you admire them."