Govinda, Amitabh featured in Adnan Sami's music videos for free?
What's the story
Adnan Sami, the acclaimed musician and singer, has revealed that several Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Rani Mukerji, and Raveena Tandon appeared in his music videos without charging a fee. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama for his latest single Ishq Tamasha, he shared how he managed to get these actors on board. "By the grace of God, I would say 99% of the time, they all agreed," said Sami.
Free collaborations
'They were all so generous...': Sami on Bollywood actors
Sami said, "They were all so generous that they did it for free! Not one of them charged a penny."
"Yes, it was a lot of hard work. And yet, they did it for free, and I am eternally grateful to them."
"Whether it was Rani, Raveena, Mahima, etc. I just picked up the phone and called them. I knew that in the worst-case scenario, they'd say no. They won't get offended. You're calling them up because you admire them."
Actor collaborations
Sami's advice to other people
"Working with these actors was a part of my to-do list. At a time when Govinda made that guest appearance in Lift Karadey, he was on top of his game. It's a fun song and right up his alley."
The singer added, "I have always believed in a very simple thing, which is something I'll encourage other people to adopt. When you want to try and do something, go for it. What's the worst that would happen?"
Praise for Govinda
Sami lauds Govinda's acting skills
Sami further praised Govinda, saying he is "one of the best actors."
He said, "Aaj bhi agar unko acchi film mil jaaye, toh woh sabko kha jaaye."
"We need him to come back. He's just an incredible artist. I have a tremendous amount of love and respect for his craft."
Star appearances
When Bachchan lent his voice to 'Kabhi Naee'
Further in the interview, Sami revealed that Bachchan not only appeared in his music video Kabhi Naee but also lent his voice to the song.
He recounted, "I picked up the call and told him that I'd like to meet him... I met him in the office and played the song. He loved it."