Why Sanjay Dutt exited 'Welcome to the Jungle'
What's the story
The Hindi film Welcome to the Jungle has one of the biggest star casts in recent times. However, some actors who were initially announced as part of the cast are missing from the final cut. While some had to drop out due to scheduling issues, others quit for personal reasons. Here's a look at why Sanjay Dutt and other actors aren't part of this film.
Health concerns
Sanjay Dutt
Dutt was announced as part of the film and even appeared in some early posters. However, he eventually dropped out due to health issues. His absence from the final cut has been confirmed by reports, although no further details about his specific health concerns have been disclosed.
Role uncertainty
Inaamulhaq
Actor Inaamulhaq (Airlift, Jolly LLB 2) chose to leave the project for multiple reasons. He told the portal he was busy with his own production and wanted clarity about his role before joining. He said, "How could I be in a film if I don't know what kind of world I am going to be part of?"
Scheduling issues
Sharib Hashmi and Rahul Dev
Actor Sharib Hashmi had even shot a promotional song for the film before dropping out. He told Variety India, "I signed the film when there was no clash with any other project, but the shooting got delayed, and by the time the shooting dates came to me, it clashed with the 'The Family Man Season 3' schedule." Rahul Dev also revealed that his schedule for Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis affected his availability.
Unexplained absence
Mika Singh
Singer Mika Singh was seen in the teaser of Welcome to the Jungle but his absence from the final cut remains unexplained. His brother, singer Daler Mehndi, however, made a cameo appearance in the film. Despite all the misses, the Ahmed Khan comedy is seemingly a hit with the masses, as it is nearing ₹100cr after just three days of release.