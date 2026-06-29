'Welcome to the Jungle' is a multi-starrer

Why Sanjay Dutt exited 'Welcome to the Jungle'

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:16 pm Jun 29, 202605:16 pm

What's the story

The Hindi film Welcome to the Jungle has one of the biggest star casts in recent times. However, some actors who were initially announced as part of the cast are missing from the final cut. While some had to drop out due to scheduling issues, others quit for personal reasons. Here's a look at why Sanjay Dutt and other actors aren't part of this film.