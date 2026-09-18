'Mirzapur: The Movie' remains steady; crosses ₹200cr in India

On its second Thursday, Mirzapur: The Movie was screened across 6,926 shows with an overall occupancy of 17%.

The film opened with a bang at ₹25.75 crore on September 4 and saw steady collections in the following days.

It earned ₹32 crore on Day 2 and ₹36 crore on Day 3 before witnessing a slight dip to ₹16 crore on Day 4.