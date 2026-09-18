'Mirzapur: The Movie' remains steady; crosses ₹200cr in India
What's the story
The Pankaj Tripathi-led Mirzapur: The Movie has shown remarkable consistency at the box office, raking in ₹4 crore on its second Thursday (Day 14). This figure has exceeded the earnings from Day 13 (₹3.75 crore), bringing the film's total India net collection to a whopping ₹203.45 crore, reported Sacnilk. The movie also added ₹75 lakh from overseas markets on Day 14 alone!
Collection details
Looking at 'Mirzapur: The Movie's' box office journey in India
On its second Thursday, Mirzapur: The Movie was screened across 6,926 shows with an overall occupancy of 17%.
The film opened with a bang at ₹25.75 crore on September 4 and saw steady collections in the following days.
It earned ₹32 crore on Day 2 and ₹36 crore on Day 3 before witnessing a slight dip to ₹16 crore on Day 4.
Week 2 earnings
Earnings from Days 8-12
The film kicked off its second week with ₹9.5 crore on Day 8, followed by ₹13.5 crore on Day 9 and ₹13.25 crore on Day 10.
However, the collection dropped to ₹5.5 crore per day from Day 11 onward, maintaining the same figure for both Days 11 and 12.
By the end of its second week, Mirzapur: The Movie had amassed a total of ₹55 crore in India net collections alone!
Global earnings
Impressive overseas gross collection for 'Mirzapur: The Movie'
The film's overseas gross collection saw a significant increase of ₹75 lakh on Day 14, taking its total overseas gross earnings to ₹49.75 crore.
With the addition of these overseas earnings, Mirzapur: The Movie has reached a worldwide gross collection of an impressive ₹292.14 crore!
The film features an ensemble cast including Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, and Ravi Kishan alongside Tripathi.
Controversy
Meanwhile, Delhi High Court raises questions over use of 'Shoorveer'
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has raised questions over the use of Shoorveer during a violent sequence in Mirzapur: The Movie. The song is associated with a tribute to Rajput warrior Maharana Pratap.
The court observed that the choice prima facie did not appear to be "in good taste." It further remarked, "We have come to a situation where we are revering violence."