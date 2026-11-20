Stephen Baldwin sued for $6 million Santa Fe sprinkler accident
Stephen Baldwin is in hot water after accidentally setting off a fire sprinkler at a Santa Fe hotel during a July 2024 stay.
The incident, which he says happened while handling a towel, caused major water damage to several rooms and hallways.
Now, the hotel's insurance company is suing him for $6 million to cover repair costs.
Baldwin team seeks case removal
Westfield Insurance claims Baldwin was careless and wants the money back in court.
Meanwhile, Baldwin's team is trying to move the case out of the New York State Supreme Court.
On top of his legal troubles, Baldwin recently shared that he is dealing with coronary artery disease.