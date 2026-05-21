What is Stephen Colbert's next chapter after 'The Late Show'?

Stephen Colbert is leaving CBS's The Late Show, a seat once held by David Letterman . While he has hinted at his future plans, they remain uncertain. He has confirmed one major project and hinted at another show, but dismissed some fan theories. However, he told The New York Times that he hasn't had much time to think about his next steps, as hosting The Late Show "takes all my time."

Film venture Colbert is co-writing a new 'Lord of the Rings' movie Colbert is reportedly co-writing a new Lord of the Rings movie for Warner Bros. with his son, Peter McGee. The film will focus on "the six chapters early on in The Fellowship" which were not included in the original trilogy. This project was announced in March with Peter Jackson, director of the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies.

TV future Possible return to TV but no specific format yet Colbert has hinted at a possible return to television but hasn't committed to a specific format yet. He told The Hollywood Reporter in early May, "I could see creating a show...But I don't know what form it would take. I'm still doing this show." In November last year, he told GQ that he hadn't thought about leaving show business completely. He added, "Because I love creating things and I still want to work with the people I work with."

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Job inquiries Offers have come in, but not seriously considered yet Colbert has received offers for new work but hasn't considered them seriously while finishing The Late Show. He told The Times in April, "People have called to say, 'Do you want to do X, Y or Z?'" "And I would say, like: 'Hey, that's great. I don't think I could give you a good answer until I can really think about it.'"

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