Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart back Jimmy Kimmel's suspension
Jimmy Kimmel was suspended by ABC after making controversial comments about Charlie Kirk's assassination, which quickly set off a wave of support from other late-night hosts.
Stephen Colbert called the move a "blatant assault on freedom of speech" on The Late Show.
The suspension also follows President Trump backing ABC's decision and suggesting TV networks critical of him could lose their licenses.
Late-night hosts and former president Obama join the fray
Other hosts like Jon Stewart, Jimmy Fallon, and Seth Meyers spoke out in Kimmel's defense—some with humor, some with concern.
David Letterman criticized ABC's actions, while Barack Obama weighed in to remind everyone why the First Amendment matters.
The whole situation has sparked bigger conversations about censorship and the importance of letting people speak their minds—even when it ruffles feathers.