Stephen Colbert says 'The Late Show' cancellation 'saved' his life

Stephen Colbert , the host of CBS's The Late Show , recently revealed that the show's cancellation might have "saved my life." In an interview with People for their latest cover story, he said, "It takes a lot of bone marrow to do the show every day, and now I'll be stepping down with enough time, enough energy to do other things that I want to do." The last episode will air on Thursday.

Family focus Colbert's plans after the show ends Colbert, who has three adult children with his wife Evelyn McGee Colbert, said he is looking forward to this new phase of life. He plans to spend more time on his passion projects, including writing a new Lord of the Rings movie with his son Peter. He described this stage of fatherhood as "the best," saying, "To lose an argument with an adult child over something you thought you knew about." "I mean, if you can take it...it's pretty great."

Career path Looking back at his career Colbert, who took over The Late Show from David Letterman in 2015, reflected on his early career when he wasn't sure if he could make a living as a comedian. He recalled thinking about having children and whether he would be able to afford a house or a family. Despite this uncertainty, he is now reportedly worth $75 million and earned $15 million annually for the talk show.

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