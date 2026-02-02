Steven Spielberg becomes oldest EGOT winner at 79
Entertainment
Steven Spielberg, the legendary director behind classics like Jaws and E.T., finally grabbed his first Grammy at age 79.
He won Best Music Film for producing the documentary Music by John Williams, officially earning him EGOT status (that's Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony—all four major awards).
Not bad for someone whose trophy shelf was already packed.
More about his Grammy-winning documentary
EGOT winners are super rare—Spielberg is the 22nd person ever to do it.
His Grammy-winning doc highlights his decades-long creative partnership with composer John Williams (think Jaws and E.T. soundtracks).
For anyone who loves movies or music—or just seeing legends hit new milestones—it's a cool reminder that you can keep breaking records at any age.