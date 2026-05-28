Steven Spielberg says AI is not 'substitute for the soul'
What's the story
Hollywood legend Steven Spielberg recently shared his thoughts on artificial intelligence (AI) during an appearance on Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson's IMO podcast. While he acknowledged the potential of AI in solving medical problems, he drew the line at its involvement in creative processes within Hollywood. "Where I don't love AI is where it takes a position, or there's an empty chair at a writer's table," he said.
Creative integrity
'A computer that thinks it feels more than we feel...'
Spielberg expressed his belief that there is no substitute for human creativity. "I don't believe there is any substitute for the soul. I don't think that is an algorithm that's inventible..." "A computer that thinks it feels more than we feel is anathema to the way I was raised and how I'll practice my own trade of producing and directing in the future," he said.
Future role
'Don't tell me how to write my dialogue...'
Despite his concerns, Spielberg sees a future where AI can assist in certain tasks. He mentioned that it could help "save us a lot of legwork" by performing tasks like location scouting. However, he stressed that AI should never dictate creative decisions. "Don't tell me how to write my dialogue for this character. Don't tell me where the camera has to go," he said.