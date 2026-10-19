Stewart, 81, says he's 'f---ing brilliant' after heart surgery

Stewart isn't slowing down: he even swam 400 meters as part of his recovery and recently showed up at a charity gala with his wife, Penny Lancaster.

Despite the health scare and past cancelations after his August heart operation, he's set on giving fans one last rock 'n' roll tour across the US Canada, and Europe in 2027.

Lancaster shared that altitude issues played a role in his condition, but she says Rod's determined to keep performing and connect with fans again in 2027.