Stewart, 81, says he's 'f---ing brilliant' after heart surgery
Rod Stewart, 81, just bounced back from heart surgery and says he's feeling "F---ing brilliant! I swam 400 meters [just over 1300 feet] the other day."
After nearly fainting onstage in Utah earlier this year, doctors found a heart blockage that needed a stent.
He had to cancel his 2026 tour dates but is already looking ahead to The Final Encore Tour in 2027.
Stewart plans 2027 'Final encore tour'
Stewart isn't slowing down: he even swam 400 meters as part of his recovery and recently showed up at a charity gala with his wife, Penny Lancaster.
Despite the health scare and past cancelations after his August heart operation, he's set on giving fans one last rock 'n' roll tour across the US Canada, and Europe in 2027.
Lancaster shared that altitude issues played a role in his condition, but she says Rod's determined to keep performing and connect with fans again in 2027.