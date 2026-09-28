Stewart announces 2027 'The Final Encore Tour' after coronary stent
Entertainment
Rod Stewart just announced his last-ever tour, The Final Encore Tour, set for 2027, right after recovering from a routine coronary stent procedure last month.
At 81, he says he's feeling good and wants fans to join him for one final round of live shows, starting in Dublin on April 23 and hitting a 21-date tour across Europe.
Lancaster: Stewart blockage found, US dates
Stewart's wife, Penny Lancaster, shared that doctors found a heart blockage after a health scare in June.
Even with this setback, Stewart is determined to go out on a high note.
The tour will also include separate US dates bookending The Final Encore Tour, with Georgia and Florida in March and two Colorado shows in September.