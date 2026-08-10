Stewart postpones August 9 Cincinnati concert after minor procedure
Entertainment
Rod Stewart has postponed his August 9 Cincinnati concert after needing a minor medical procedure that couldn't wait.
The Riverbend Music Center let fans know tickets will still be good for the new date and promised more info on August 11.
Stewart tour facing recent health setbacks
Stewart's "One Last Time" tour has hit a few health snags lately. He canceled shows in June due to a respiratory infection and vocal strain and even finished a Utah concert seated after nearly fainting.
Still, he's expected to bounce back soon, with his next show set for August 11 in Cleveland.